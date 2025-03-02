Diddy Sued For Allegedly Pinching Man’s Nipples At Party & Ruining His Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a lawsuit from a former associate who alleges he pinched his nipples at a party, traumatizing him.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has found himself embroiled in a legal tussle over allegations of inappropriate conduct during a memorable summer soirée in 1998.

The disgraced mogul allegedly harassed a fellow party-goer, identified only as John Doe, by pinching his nipples during the music mogul’s famed “White Party” in East Hampton.

This incident, Doe contends, left him publicly humiliated and in considerable distress.

In the fervor of the ’90s, Diddy’s Sean John clothing line was soaring, generating over half a billion dollars in annual retail sales. Doe, whose own family-operated clothing brand specialized in denims, had established professional ties with Diddy.

This business connection allowed Diddy to source materials for Sean John from factories in China, further aligning their fashion ventures.

Despite this lucrative collaboration, Doe alleges that Diddy routinely overstepped professional boundaries, subjecting him to vulgar language and unwanted physical contact, including groping his butt.

The East Hampton party, described as a glamorous highlight of the season, turned into a distressing memory for Doe when Diddy allegedly reached under his shirt, twisting his nipples.

The physical and emotional impact of this incident reportedly lingers with Doe to this day, influencing his decision to eventually leave the fashion industry entirely.

Fearing the loss of a significant revenue stream for his family’s business and the potential repercussions of speaking out against a figure as powerful as Diddy, Doe chose silence at the time.