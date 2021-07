Diddy And T.D. Jakes just announced a brand new religious themed television show will be hitting the airwaves on Revolt!

Praise the Lord.

Sean “Brother Love” Combs will be expanding the programming of Revolt TV to include inspirational and religious content by adding the world-respected clergyman, Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Diddy announced on his social media that the Jakes’ new ministry Kingdom Culture will debut on his network on the first day of the week.

Many are familiar with the preacher from his Potter’s House ministry from its show that aired early Sunday morning on Viacom’s BET for several years.

Some also know him from the “Woman Thou Art Loose” conferences, books and movie. Few are familiar with his work with men called “ManPower,” where brothers can connect and grow their faith.

Kingdom Culture will be different. The caption says, “BREAKING NEWS!!@BishopJakes and his powerful word is coming to @REVOLTTV @BishopJakes is one of the most

transformational leaders of our time who has made a huge impact on my life. We’re honored for him to join the @REVOLTTV family and use his gift to empower the culture. This partnership is a landmark moment for REVOLT, expanding into the faith space to create a program that will inspire millions around the world to have hope and walk in their power. Tune in to #KingdomCulture every Sunday only on @RevoltTV

Rappers and influencers celebrated in the comments.

Queen Latifah said, “Best News Ever!!! Keep Building P!!!!

Timbaland posted emojis to express his joy.

This will not be the first time that Hip-Hop and Jakes have connected.

A few years ago, Jakes sued Jeezy and Kendrick Lamar for sampling his work. More recently, he went viral when people teased that he was a new member of the CQ rap group, Migos.

Which member of Migos is Bishop T.D. Jakes? pic.twitter.com/jnQdMgwzhC — 2pac Chopra (@GUMPNxATLIEN) June 25, 2018