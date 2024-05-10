Diddy Taunts Critics Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The feds are investigating allegations of sex trafficking against Diddy, who’s been hit with several sexual assault lawsuits.

Diddy defiantly trolled his detractors despite facing multiple accusations of sexual assault and a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking. The embattled mogul posted a meme to question why he was the target of hate.

“LOVE,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Diddy’s latest legal woes began when his ex-girlfriend Cassie sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. Diddy and Cassie quickly settled the lawsuit out of court.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Last year, three more women sued Diddy for sexual assault after his settlement with Cassie. He denied the allegations.

“Enough is enough,” he wrote. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Two of Diddy’s accusers said they were minors when he sexually assaulted them. Former Bad Boy Records executive Harve Pierre and singer Aaron Hall were implicated in the lawsuits.

Producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault in February. Lil Rod’s lawsuit included many shocking allegations, including claims of Diddy leading a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.”

Shawn Holley, one of Diddy’s lawyers, said Lil Rod was “nothing more than a con man shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday.” But Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes to investigate allegations of sex trafficking in March. A man identified as Diddy’s alleged drug mule in Lil Rod’s lawsuit was also arrested on the same day as the raids.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has not been charged with any crimes thus far.