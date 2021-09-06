Diddy Teases Billion-Dollar ‘Mature & Sexy’ Business Venture

Family man, Diddy was in Venice last week, supporting his model-daughters and now he’s hinting at a new venture he’s planning with his mother!

Diddy spent some time poolside with his beloved mother recently and took the time to tease a new business venture he is working on.

Posting on his Instagram stories yesterday, the multi-talented businessman took to showing off his mother, Janice Coombs, while sharing the news.

“Look at her, look at her. That’s my mama. Go, mama! God is so good that I get to have this moment with you and you flyer than a mothaf***er,” he says proudly while Mama Coombs poses for the camera.

He then tells her, “Yo, ma we about to get into business. We about to start making all products for everybody and it’s a little bit more mature and sexy. We gonna make a billion-dollar industry baby. I want you to start spending all the money. You can’t even spend all of it. It’s no way you can spend it as quick as I can make it!”

Diddy was in Venice to attend Dolce & Gabbana’s “Alta Moda” couture fashion show on August 29 where his daughters walked the runway. His twins, Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 14, and Chance, 15, were cast as models by the fashion house stepping out on the catwalk like professionals.

The three girls all walked in the “Swarovski and Ooh! La, La!” children’s fashion show in 2013. Diddy attended that show along with his mother, Janice, and the twins’ late mother, Kim Porter.

Taking to Instagram, Diddy posted a video on his story speaking on the importance of living life to the fullest. Stopping to notice the sky he interrupts his talk to say, “Baby I see you! Look at you shining up there!”

The InstaStory was tagged “I see you @ladykp,” referring to Kim Porter.