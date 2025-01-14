Diddy Accused Of Assaulting Teen Babysitter Still In High School

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is being sued by a woman alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was just 16, marking another troubling development in the hip-hop mogul’s mounting legal troubles.

Diddy’s legal troubles have taken a darker turn as a former babysitter filed a shocking lawsuit accusing the music mogul of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2000.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, was just 16 years old and claims the incident occurred after Diddy offered her a ride home from a babysitting job in a Manhattan apartment building.

Doe alleges that Diddy and two male associates coerced her into the car late one evening as she was leaving her job.

Initially declining his offer, Doe says she agreed only after his insistence that it was “too dangerous” for her to walk alone. But what was meant to be a brief ride home turned into what Doe calls a terrifying ordeal.

The lawsuit alleges that the vehicle veered to an unknown location instead of taking her to her nearby residence.

When Doe grew visibly frightened, Diddy allegedly handed her a drink to “calm her down.” Soon after consuming it, she became groggy and disoriented.

The complaint states she was then taken to a location where Diddy sexually assaulted her, with his associates facilitating the attack.

Afterward, she claims she was dropped off at her building’s lobby by the same men.

This lawsuit, filed under the NYC Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, comes as Diddy faces mounting allegations in other cases.

The act, which opened a “lookback window” for survivors of gender-based violence, allows Doe to file the lawsuit despite the incident occurring over two decades ago.

Doe’s legal team describes the incident as part of a broader pattern of misogyny and abuse by Diddy.

This latest accusation arrives on the heels of Diddy’s other legal battles, including his detention on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Despite his legal team’s denials and attempts to downplay previous allegations, these lawsuits have already proven catastrophic for his career and empire.