Diddy To Host & Produce 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Hip Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will take the reigns for this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The Bad Boy Records founder will also serve as executive producer for the ceremony.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said Diddy who was formerly known as Puff Daddy.

He continues, “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

2022 marks the 25-year anniversary of Diddy winning his first Billboard Music Award in 1997. That year he took home BBMA trophies for Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Song (“I’ll Be Missing You” featuring Faith Evans & 112).

Throughout his four-decade career, Sean “Diddy” Combs scored thirty-seven entries on Billboard‘s Hot 100 songs chart, including five Number Ones. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” featuring Ma$e remained atop the Hot 100 for six weeks.

Diddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You” spent eleven weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 rankings. Last year, Billboard also named the tribute song to late Bad Boy Records artist Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace as the Greatest All-Time Summer Song.

“I’ll Be Missing You” and “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” both live on the classic 1997 album No Way Out. Puff Daddy’s discography also includes 1999’s Forever, 2001’s The Saga Continues…, 2006’s Press Play, 2010’s Last Train to Paris, and 2015’s MMM.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The event will also stream live on Peacock. Queen of Hip Hop Soul and longtime Sean “Diddy” Combs collaborator Mary J. Blige will receive the Icon Award.

Photo Credit: ADAYLIVING for Combs Enterprises