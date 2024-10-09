Diddy Ready For Showdown With Prosecutors In 2025

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his legal team want his criminal trial to begin in April or May 2025. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, his lawyers suggested the start date to Judge Arun Subramanian on Wednesday (October 9).

“Mr. Combs continues to assert his right to a speedy trial and intends to request a trial date in April or May 2025 and as consistent with the court’s trial schedule,” Diddy’s attorneys wrote in a joint letter with prosecutors. “Mr. Combs also seeks deadlines for the filing of pretrial motions, with permission to raise certain pretrial motions in advance of any deadline. For example … Mr. Combs intends to file a motion for a hearing and other remedies related to unauthorized and prejudicial leaks of grand jury information.”

Prosecutors did not object to the proposed trial date. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Thursday (October 10).

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two judges denied Diddy bail. His attorneys filed an appeal on Tuesday (October 8).

“The sensationalism surrounding his arrest has distorted the bail analysis,” his lawyers argued. “Mr. Combs was not released pending trial, even though he offered to comply with restrictive conditions that would have prevented any conceivable risk of flight or danger. The district court detained Mr. Combs in a conclusory, barebones oral ruling, apparently because of unspecified concerns that he would ‘obstruct justice and intimidate witnesses.’ The government’s arguments about the risk of obstruction were based on speculation, resting mainly on untested allegations about communication with witnesses in civil cases and communication initiated by supposed witnesses not Mr. Combs.”

Diddy remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.