Diddy Loses His Inhibitions – And Clothes In “Act Bad” Video Featuring City Girls And Fabolous

Diddy loses all inhibitions – and clothes – in the trailer for his upcoming new single “Act Bad” featuring City Girls and Fabolous. Take a look – if you dare!

Music mogul Diddy is no stranger to stirring up conversations in the music industry.

His new single “Act Bad,” featuring Hip-Hop artists City Girls and Fabolous, is doing just that, and it hasn’t even been released yet.

The song, scheduled to drop at midnight on May 26, has already generated significant buzz among fans. Diddy posted a not-safe-for-work (NSFW) trailer for the music video featuring lots of skin and twerking,

The teaser has sparked additional chatter due in large part to Diddy appearing fully naked in the video, although everything is blurred out.

While the teaser’s explicit nature has undoubtedly raised eyebrows, it has also amplified the anticipation surrounding the song’s release.

Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to share snippets of the song and unveil its inspiration.

According to the billionaire mogul, “Act Bad” is all about embracing personal freedom, letting go, and living life on your terms. Diddy assures his fans that this track will be the “song of the summer.”

Why is Diddy gyrating naked on a table?💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/DNk9YW69fS — Robert Hicks (@curllyheadr) May 26, 2023

Diddy? What is going on? 😳 — ALIMI (@duckworth_O) May 26, 2023

city girls got diddy cutttin tf up pic.twitter.com/g650oKxoXg — TheScore 💕 (@ovokape) May 26, 2023

Diddy really pushing this act bad thing lol — Deniseetowler (@akia_denise) May 26, 2023

I need Diddy level hype or nothing pic.twitter.com/87Ip703ZuO — JoeCat (@JoeCattt) May 26, 2023

Diddy best rapper out of all of them on this list — Gus⚡️ (@GEUlmer1) May 26, 2023