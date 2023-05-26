Diddy Loses His Inhibitions – And Clothes In “Act Bad” Video Featuring City Girls And Fabolous

Music mogul Diddy is no stranger to stirring up conversations in the music industry.
His new single “Act Bad,” featuring Hip-Hop artists City Girls and Fabolous, is doing just that, and it hasn’t even been released yet.
The song, scheduled to drop at midnight on May 26, has already generated significant buzz among fans. Diddy posted a not-safe-for-work (NSFW) trailer for the music video featuring lots of skin and twerking,
The teaser has sparked additional chatter due in large part to Diddy appearing fully naked in the video, although everything is blurred out.
While the teaser’s explicit nature has undoubtedly raised eyebrows, it has also amplified the anticipation surrounding the song’s release.
Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to share snippets of the song and unveil its inspiration.
According to the billionaire mogul, “Act Bad” is all about embracing personal freedom, letting go, and living life on your terms. Diddy assures his fans that this track will be the “song of the summer.”