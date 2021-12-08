Diddy, Will Smith and Kevin Durant have raised over $30 million to invest in a new electric speedboat company!

What do Will Smith, P Diddy, and Kevin Durant have in common?

The three superstars have all dumped money into a futuristic electric speedboat — and are now a part of what is called the “all-star team of new strategic investors” in a company called Arc.

According to Yahoo! News, the A-Listers, with Andreessen Horowitz, have led this current round of funding.

Smith’s Dreamers VC, Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, and Combs’ Combs Enterprises will be the investment arms that will take their brands into the marine industry.

Combined, the collective has raised $30,000,000 in funding.

In speaking about their contribution of these superstar investors, the company said in a statement, “Along with being world-class in their respective fields, these individuals bring a wealth of experience in building brands, marketing products, and cultivating strong communities. Together, they’ll help Arc execute faster and amplify our impact.”

The first boat is something to marvel at and is considered a “Tesla of the High Seas” and called the Arc One.

The vehicle is 24 ft tall and has an electric powertrain that is pushing out at 475 hp.

The boat is extraordinary and is said to be able to stay charged between 3 and 5 hours per plug-in. The design could easily be plucked from outer space. Engineers, who were former employees at SpaceX, have worked on the prototype created in an aerospace design.

Interested in copping one for your backyard? The going price for the sleek and high-powered boat is $300,000.