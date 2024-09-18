Diddy’s Arrest Dragged Into Donald Trump Shooting Conspiracy Theory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was arrested on multiple charges, including sex trafficking, a day after an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo ridiculously linked Diddy’s sex trafficking case to an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Wednesday (September 18). Bartiromo claimed Diddy was only arrested to distract the public from the threat to Trump’s life on her Fox Business show Mornings with Maria.

“Don’t you find it ironic, Miranda, that once again they take that same strategy out and that is change the conversation?” Bartiromo asked guest Miranda Devine. “The timing of the P. Diddy arrest? Please. They must have had the P. Diddy arrest on the shelf waiting to take it off the shelf for when they needed it.”

She continued, “And yesterday – boy, oh boy – did they need it because the questions were spiking everywhere as far as how it is possible that another assassination attempt happened. That another would-be assassin was within a couple of hundred yards of President Trump. As we’re all asking these questions, boom, they take P. Diddy in. And now we’re all talking about that, take it off the front page. This strategy over and over again. I saw right through it as soon as it happened.”

Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo says P Diddy arrest was coordinated to distract from Trump assassination attempt: "I saw right through it" "The timing of the arrest, please. They must've had the P Diddy arrest on the shelf waiting to take it off-the-shelf for when they needed it." pic.twitter.com/4RPYF9BhtO — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 18, 2024

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on Monday (September 16). He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday (September 17).

The Secret Service foiled what was believed to be a man’s attempt to assassinate Trump on Sunday (September 15). A Secret Service agent spotted a gunman a few hundred yards away from where Trump was playing golf in Florida. The agent opened fire on the man, who fled the scene. He left behind an AR-style rifle.

Authorities apprehended the suspect, a 58-year-old man named Ryan Wesley Routh. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh is a former Trump supporter. Routh said he regretted voting for Trump in self-published book titled Ukraine’s Unwinnable War.