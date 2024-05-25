Diddy’s Career Ruined But Walk Of Fame Star Stays

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Calls to remove Diddy from The Hollywood Walk of Fame are growing but organizers say the fallen mogul’s star is not going to be removed.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has found his career engulfed in turmoil, marred by a series of lawsuits and a video of him assaulting Cassie that have cast long shadows over his achievements.

The latest unrest surrounds his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Calls to remove the star escalated significantly after the video surfaced.

Despite the uproar, Diddy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star remains untouched, and officials have confirmed that no action will be taken.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the governing body for the Walk of Fame, clarified its position unequivocally: stars cannot be removed once they are placed.

In an explanation provided to TMZ, a Chamber spokesperson stated, “Our organization is responsible for the nomination and placement of stars, but we do not have the authority to remove them.”

The spokesperson added that no star has ever been removed from high-profile controversies, such as those involving Bill Cosby and Donald Trump.

Trump’s star, despite being vandalized repeatedly, still claims its spot on the Walk of Fame.

Diddy asserted his innocence, suggesting that the lawsuits are driven by financial motives.

However, the legal accusations paint a starkly different picture, with allegations spanning from the early 1990s to the 2000s.

The cascade of lawsuits against Diddy includes:

May 2024: April Lampros files a lawsuit alleging four instances of sexual assault between 1995 and 2001, involving rape, forced drug use, and secret recordings.

May 2024: Crystal McKinney files a lawsuit claiming she was forced into oral sex by Diddy in 2003 after a fashion event.

December 2023: An anonymous “Jane Doe” alleges gang rape by Diddy and his associates in 2003 when she was 17.

February 2024: Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. accuses Diddy of sexual assault, drugging, and forced sexual acts.

November 2023: Joi Dickerson-Neal files a lawsuit claiming Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991.

Early 1990s: Liza Gardner alleges sexual assault by Diddy.

November 2023: Cassie Ventura files a lawsuit alleging rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over a decade; the lawsuit was settled a day later.

These lawsuits encompass severe allegations of rape, sexual assault, drugging, forced sexual acts, physical abuse, secret recordings, and sex trafficking, forming a troubling dossier against the once-celebrated Hip-Hop mogul.

Diddy issued an apology for assaulting Cassie, but the apology was widely criticized as too late and self-serving.