Diddy’s Ex Bodyguard Files $100M Defamation Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser 

In her lawsuit, Thalia Graves accused Sean “Diddy” Combs and his former bodyguard of brutally assaulting her in 2001.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard Joseph “Big Joe” Sherman is reportedly suing a woman who claimed he and the Bad Boy Records founder raped her.

In September, Thalia Graves filed a lawsuit claiming Thalia Graves accusing Diddy and Sherman of drugging and violently raping her at the Bad Boy Records studio in 2001. She also claimed the pair filmed the alleged assault and later sold the footage.

In a new court filing, Sherman claimed he never met Graves and is suing her for defamation and emotional distress. Sherman stated that he stopped working for Diddy in 1999 and wasn’t allowed near him or his studio.

“Plainly said, the Plaintiff, Joseph Sherman, was not even allowed into Bad Boy records studios or near Sean Combs after 1999,” the lawsuit states. “Consequently, he could not have videotaped or raped Thalia Graves.”

In his complaint, Sherman’s attorney labeled the allegations “utterly false and untrue.” They argued Graves made “outrageous, disgusting, and life altering statements and publishings…without any regard for the truth.”

The suit continues, “Joseph Sherman has never met Thalia Graves, let alone raped her.”

Sherman Accused Graves Of “Orchestrating A Money Grab”

During an interview last month, Sherman claimed Graves was targeting him because he refused to be a witness in her case against Diddy.

“Her and whoever she’s in cahoots with was orchestrating a money grab. And she wanted me to be part of that money grab,” he said. She wanted to get Diddy,” he said.

His lawsuit included an alleged text from Graves asking Sherman to testify against Diddy in exchange for keeping him out of the case.

“These statements imply that Defendant, Thalia Graves, is aware that Plaintiff, Joseph Sherman, is innocent of any alleged sexual assault but is attempting to leverage baseless allegations as part of her broader litigation strategy,” Sherman’s attorneys argued.

Meanwhile, Sherman shared a video on Instagram after filing the lawsuit.

“Let the war began,” he wrote. “I want a 100 million. My first lawsuit two more coming.”