Diddy Accused Of Sodomizing His Assistant After He Asked About Unpaid Wages

Diddy is being accused of drugging and assaulting his own assistant after the guy asked about missing payments.

A former assistant to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs filed a lawsuit accusing the embattled entertainment executive of drugging and raping him in February 2020.

The Plaintiff, identified in court documents as John Doe, alleges the assault occurred in Diddy’s suite at the InterContinental New York Times Square during a meeting ostensibly called to discuss unpaid wages.

The complaint describes a shocking sequence of events, alleging that Diddy used his position as CEO of Bad Boy Records to coerce and later intimidate the Plaintiff into silence.

According to the filing, Diddy prepared alcoholic drinks during their meeting, one of which was spiked with an incapacitating substance.

The lawsuit alleges that after John Doe became drowsy and fell asleep on a couch, he woke to find Combs sexually assaulting him.

“When Plaintiff awoke, he found himself laying on his stomach bent over the end of the couch with his pants pulled down while Defendant Sean Combs sodomized… Combs told him to ‘stop’ and that he was ‘almost done.’…Sean Combs then ejaculated shortly thereafter.'”

The filing further alleges that Diddy leveraged his power and influence to suppress the Plaintiff’s claims, warning that going public would make Doe “look like an idiot” and that Combs’ reputation as a cultural icon would prevent the accusations from being substantiated.

Doe accuses Diddy of deploying his inner circle to threaten and intimidate him after the incident, an alleged pattern of coercive behavior consistent with the federal charges he currently faces.

The music executive was arrested in September on a series of federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, which prosecutors claim involved systematic abuse of both women and men over decades.

In a separate indictment, the government described Diddy’s enterprise as one designed to fulfill his sexual desires and suppress dissent through a mixture of force, bribery, and fear.

The civil lawsuit also implicates Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, several associated corporate entities, and Sony Music Holdings, accusing them of enabling Diddy’s actions by providing access and resources that facilitated the alleged assault.

This latest legal battle adds to the mounting allegations against Diddy, who is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges and his lawyers have already denied the claims in the latest flurry of lawsuits.

“These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him,” a representative for Diddy told AllHipHop.com.