Diddy’s Legal Nightmare Deepens With Over 50 Plaintiffs Suing Him

Diddy faces a massive civil lawsuit from over 50 individuals, with allegations ranging from sexual assault to human trafficking, as Houston attorney Tony Buzbee prepares to take the case to court.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has announced that he represents over 50 individuals in a civil lawsuit against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The plaintiffs are alleging serious claims, including sexual assault, sexual abuse, and human trafficking.

“This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy ‘Freak Off’ parties,” Buzbee said.

He further detailed the nature of the claims.

“The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak,” Buzbee added.

Buzbee also expects the number of plaintiffs to increase.

“I expect many other individuals will be implicated. We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal. Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf,” Buzbee said.

The lawsuit, which is entirely civil in nature, will not involve criminal charges.

The news adds to the massive legal problems Diddy is facing.

On Friday (September 27), a new civil lawsuit was filed over an alleged assault against an unidentified woman.

The rapper now faces legal action from more than a dozen claimants after a woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” filed court papers accusing him of alleged sexual assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress.

The filing claims Diddy impregnated the woman before instructing her to terminate the pregnancy.

According to the filing, the claimant lives in Florida and is a business owner, entrepreneur, and model.

She alleges she and Diddy met abroad in 2020, and he invited her to take a trip with him, with the pair spending time together regularly in 2021.

However, the woman eventually claimed she found herself forced to travel at Diddy’s whim.

“Combs and his agents and employees not only used language and tactics to force Jane Doe to act against her will: she was also unwillingly drugged with alcohol and unknown substances,” the lawsuit claimed.

Later, the suit alleged that “Jane Doe” discovered she was pregnant; when she informed Diddy, she claimed he and others coerced her into having an abortion.

However, she eventually miscarried.

With the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages, the woman also claimed she “was forced to witness defendant Combs slap and abuse other women.”

Diddy remains in federal custody at a New York correctional center as he awaits trial for charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty.