Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Receives Birthday Message From Brother Quincy: “We Aren’t Stopping”

The “No Stress” singer sends love to his sibling following the L.A. raid.

The family of Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be trying to continue their regular lives as the patriarch faces civil and possibly criminal cases. For example, Quincy Brown shouted out his 26-year-old younger brother, Christian “King” Combs, on social media for his birthday.

Hip-Hop artist Christian Combs and actor/singer Quincy have the same mother, the late Kim Porter. Bad Boy Entertainment founder Diddy dated Porter for many years. She had three of his children, including Christian. Diddy also helped raise Quincy.

“Happy Birthday Christian Casey Combs! My Young King! I love you with all my heart. They can try and stop us but we are not STOPPIN THE COUPE… AND THATS THE TRUTH!” Quincy, 32, wrote on Instagram.

Federal authorities detained Christian Combs and his 30-year-old brother, Justin Combs, at Diddy’s Los Angeles-area home on March 25. Department of Homeland Security officials raided the residence as part of a suspected sex trafficking investigation.

Quincy Brown’s biological father recently pleaded for his son to “come home” following the news of Diddy’s potential legal troubles breaking. R&B performer Al B. Sure took to Instagram to deliver a message to the former Star cast member.

Diddy has remained in the media’s spotlight since the federal probe became public knowledge. Multiple plaintiffs, such as his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, also sued The Love Album: Off the Grid creator over accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

Cassie Ventura settled with Diddy out of court to an undisclosed amount. Several additional lawsuits emerged in the wake of Ventura’s allegations. Diddy has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to the pending litigation.