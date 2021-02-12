Diddy’s Son Justin Gets Late Night TV Show On His Dad’s Network

(AllHipHop News)
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin is stepping into the late night spotlight with his own TV talk show.
Justin Combs, 26, has teamed up with social media star Justin LaBoy for Respectfully Justin, which will launch on Valentine’s Day (February 14th) on his dad’s media network Revolt.
The two namesakes will discuss everything from music and everyday life to relationships and sex, and even tackle socially “taboo” topics on air with special guests.
R&B star Chris Brown will feature on the first episode this weekend, which premieres on Revolt’s YouTube page
Respectfully Justin will continue for a total of 10 episodes, airing each Wednesday on YouTube, followed by a Friday broadcast on the Revolt TV channel.