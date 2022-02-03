Digga D Teases “Packs & Potions” Remix With Hazey, Unknown T & M1llionz

Digga D shared a snippet of his verse on the “Pack & Potions” remix and previewed another new track he’s calling (Toxic 2.0).

Digga D continues to gain traction as one of the most exciting artists in the U.K rap scene.

For most of his career, the north London drill rapper has been subject to a landmark court order policing his lyrics. However, Digga D hasn’t allowed that to stop his ascent in the industry and his next move has the scene hyped.

The “2k17” rapper was on Instagram Live yesterday (Feb.2) when he shared a snippet of an upcoming song. He mimicked the distinct accent of Liverpool’s rising drill star, Hazey before playing a remix of his viral hit “Packs & Potions.”

This morning Hazey officially announced a remix featuring Unknown T and M1llionz. He shared the project’s cover art to reveal a fourth unnamed feature. Many of the replies in the comments section named Digga D as the person they want to see on the remix. Fans will have a short wait, the song is out Friday (Feb. 4).

Hazey’s “Packs & Potions” created a sensation at the end of 2021 when a clip of his BL@CKBOX “Hardest U18s 2021” cypher went viral. A few weeks later, he put out an official video for the song that has racked up nearly 4 million views in the two weeks since it was released. He’s even more successful on TikTok, the #packsandpotions hashtag has amassed over 29 million views at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Digga D previewed even more new music via Instagram Live. He treated fans to an exclusive listen of a song he titled (Toxic 2.0).

Elsewhere, Digga D was celebrating the success of “Pump 101,” his 50 Cent-inspired new track featuring another new talent from Liverpool, StillBrickin. The song debuted in the official U.K Top 10 chart, landing at No. 9. Listen to it below.