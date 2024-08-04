Dionne Warwick’s Take On Doja Cat: “Some Of Her Music Is Not For My Ears”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dionne Warwick reflected on today’s music industry, highlighting a shift from talent to image, while discussing rapper Doja Cat.

Dionne Warwick commented on the current music industry and revealed her perspectives on the evolution of talent and showmanship since her rise to fame in the 1960s.

At 83, the seasoned singer opened up about her views during a recent interview with Us Weekly, expressing that she feels today’s pop and R&B landscape is driven more by image than talent.

Warwick remarked, “It’s a youth-oriented industry today – which doesn’t surprise me because when I was coming through, it was a youth-oriented industry.”

She continued, “I find it quite interesting that talent is not the precedence. It’s how little you can wear, how much you can shake your body, how different you have chosen to look. It’s another industry altogether.”

Her reflections are particularly poignant in the context of her storied career, filled with timeless hits like “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.”

Notably, last year, the music icon discovered that rapper Doja Cat had sampled her 1963 classic “Walk on By” in the 2023 track “Paint The Town Red.”

Warwick recalled her reaction.

“Some of her music is not for my ears. But it was quite interesting because I had no idea of this yet, the idea to use ‘Walk On By’ in one of her songs,” Dionne Warwick explained.

“My grandchild calls me: ‘Grammy. Grammy, do you know who you’re on a recording with?’ I said, ‘Doja, who? No, I don’t know Doja Cat.’ She’s not the only one that’s taken my music. But it was quite surprising, first of all, that these kids know who I am. So being current and being someone that apparently has inspired some of these children musically is an important thing as well.”

Warwick shared her admiration for a few contemporary artists despite her critical take.

“There are a few artists that I find quite entertaining. Some of the things that Justin Bieber has done are very inspiring,” she mentioned. “Justin Timberlake, he’s a real artist. He sings his little behind off.”

Dionne Warwick also praised other notable figures like Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, recognizing their growth and positivity.

“Beyoncé’s growth has been just tremendous. I’m very proud of her. Alicia Keys, she’s very, very talented and very positive.”