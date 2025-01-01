Diplo Admits He’s Tripping Balls On Live Television During NYE Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Producer Diplo is buzzing on social media right now following a memorable and unconventional moment of live television on Tuesday (December 31). The surreal encounter unfolded during his virtual appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special.

Diplo appeared uncharacteristically candid and vibrant, his words meandering into unexpected tangents about creativity, existentialism and the interconnectedness of music and the universe.

“I’m so curious, what’s the most conventional place that you’ve done LSD?” co-host Andy Cohen asked, to which Diplo replied, “Right now.”

He continued, “Yeah, I did some on the helicopter, on the way here.” Cohen, in disbelief, asked, “Oh my God, hold on. Hold on. Please tell me. You’re tripping right now?” to which Diplo replied, “It’s like a light trip.”

Diplo further explained he was simply “microdosing” but also could have “macrodosed” during the day.

Diplo just revealed he is currently tripping on LSD… This is so unhinged.#CNN #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/UoCRvciiHn — Dana Abercrombie (@sagesurge) January 1, 2025

While discussing his latest projects, including a groundbreaking album blending electronic and world music, Diplo continued to offer philosophical insights that left viewers and the anchor equally perplexed and amused. His vivid descriptions of soundscapes and colors suggested he was experiencing the heightened sensory awareness commonly associated with psychedelic substances.

The interview quickly became a viral sensation, sparking debates about the ethics and implications of broadcasting such a moment live. Critics questioned the professionalism of appearing on a major news platform under the influence, while fans celebrated it as a bold expression of artistry and authenticity.

After it was over, co-host Anderson Cooper said, “I wish I was Diplo. I got to say. I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things.’” Cooper also told Cohen that he was “absolutely going to start” following Diplo on Instagram.

Diplo, later reflecting on the incident, humorously acknowledged his altered state, stating that it was a spur-of-the-moment decision inspired by his desire to “push boundaries in every aspect of life.”