Director X Teams With All Elite Wrestling For ‘History Of A Revolution’ Collaboration

For over two decades, World Wrestling Entertainment has been the most dominant wrestling promotion on the planet. Last year, a new company called All Elite Wrestling sprung up with the hopes of offering wrestling enthusiasts a high-quality alternative to WWE.
Since its inception, AEW managed to build a core base of fans that have made the brand’s Dynamite show on Wednesday nights a ratings success for TNT. All Elite has now joined forces with legendary music video director Julien “Director X” Lutz to create The History Of A Revolution campaign which spotlights AEW stars such as Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Nyla Rose, Scorpio Sky, Dr. Britt Baker, and Private Party.
“There’s a bunch of things that we’re like ‘OK. Anyone can do that’…but wrestling? Well, I don’t know.’ There’s a standard that’s going on. And these guys proved that, no, there’s not. They can be just as great, and be just as successful, and just as loved. And actually, even more impressive,” Director X told For The Win.
Director X is best known for being behind the camera for music-related visuals such as Usher’s “U Don’t Have to Call,” Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.” The Toronto native also helmed the 2018 remake of the Superfly motion picture starring Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael K. Williams, Antwan “Big Boi” Patton, and Rick Ross.
All Elite Wrestling appears to be making the push to become a more mainstream promotion. For example, AEW Executive Vice President/main event-level wrestler Cody Rhodes is serving as a celebrity judge on the Go-Big Show along with Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, and Jennifer Nettles. There have also been hints that 4-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal will be stepping into an All Elite ring in the very near future to feud with Rhodes.
The next episode of AEW’s Dynamite is scheduled to air tonight (November 18) at 8 pm ET on TNT. Matches set for the show include Cody Rhodes & TNT Champion Darby Allin vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs Top Flight, NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Debb vs Thunder Rosa, Pac vs The Blade, and Orange Cassidy vs Kip Sabian.
