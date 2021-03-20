“Disappointed” Quavo Replies To Saweetie’s Breakup Tweet And Twitter Explodes

March 19, 2021

Quavo and Saweetie's breakup just turned into a big ol mess on social media.

Earlier today (March 19th), Saweetie publicly confirmed she had split with Quavo, after a two-year whirlwind relationship.

Saweetie let Twitter know she was single and had “endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that decrees my character.”

The “Icy Girl” rapper’s declaration led to a chilly response from Quavo, who issued his reply, although he did not address Saweetie’s claims that he gave the “intimacy” to other women and ruined their relationship.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” Quavo said. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

In a follow-up message to his ex, Quavo expressed his disappointment, and questioned Saweetie’s womanhood!

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾.”

Saweetie had a short reply: “take care.” The news of their breakup has had Quavo, Saweetie, Offset, and Takeoff, trending on Twitter for most of the day.

 

 

 

 

