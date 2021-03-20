“Disappointed” Quavo Replies To Saweetie’s Breakup Tweet And Twitter Explodes

(AllHipHop News)
Earlier today (March 19th), Saweetie publicly confirmed she had split with Quavo, after a two-year whirlwind relationship.
Saweetie let Twitter know she was single and had “endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that decrees my character.”
I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.
The “Icy Girl” rapper’s declaration led to a chilly response from Quavo, who issued his reply, although he did not address Saweetie’s claims that he gave the “intimacy” to other women and ruined their relationship.
“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” Quavo said. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”
In a follow-up message to his ex, Quavo expressed his disappointment, and questioned Saweetie’s womanhood!
“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾.”
Saweetie had a short reply: “take care.” The news of their breakup has had Quavo, Saweetie, Offset, and Takeoff, trending on Twitter for most of the day.
I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.
I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.
I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾.
How you gonna play the victim when ya a## is in the wrong? 🥴
LMFAOOOOOO how you cheat and be the one disappointed cuz she left? pic.twitter.com/o3llfWiFQG
Quavo: sure this will work set?
Offset: n#### ain't i still married? pic.twitter.com/diHMlyiumD
The book with all the evidence Quavo cheated pic.twitter.com/4SGHUH2Rfi
Now that quavo single it’s finna be a hotboy summer. Y’all think we can get offset back too?
man i need a friend like offset fr https://t.co/LkdIeGikFt
😂😂😂 reminds me of when offset got caught cheating and he tried to play the victim. pic.twitter.com/L5DXQkBVlL
I kno Takeoff girl suspicious asf rn
takeoff aint did s### https://t.co/KPHcPfDfoB
wait, i didn't know that Takeoff was accused of #that recently… oh wow.
