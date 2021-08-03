Dizzee Rascal Accused Of Assaulting A Woman

Grime music pioneer Dizzee Rascal was busted yesterday in June where he allegedly put his hands on a woman!

British rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assaulting a woman in London in June.

The “Dance Wiv Me” hitmaker, real name Dylan Mills, was arrested on June 8 on suspicion of common assault and was later released on bail.

He was officially charged on Monday (August 2) and is due to appear in court on September 3.

“Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on June 8,” Metropolitan Police officials said in a statement. “Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

The Grime music pioneer is currently free on bail.