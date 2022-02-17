Dizzee Rascal Drops New Song, “Grime Ain’t Dead” & Lethal Bizzle Warns “Don’t Diss Grime”

Dizzee Rascal released “Grime Ain’t Dead” following his 2020 album “E3 AF” and teased his fans that his latest single is the first of many..”

Two legends of the U.K’s grime scene have come out to defend the genre in the ongoing debate as to whether or not grime is dead.

One of the most commercially successful artists of the genre, Dizzee Rascal linked up with producer Silencer to remind folks, “Grime Ain’t Dead.” The East London native makes his feelings clear: “Grime ain’t dead, I’m still breathing,” he raps on the hook.

Furthermore, the artist who changed the game at age 18 with his debut album Boy in da Corner, says there’s a lot more music coming.

“Grime ain’t Dead OUT NOW on all major platforms. 😡” he wrote on Twitter. “Me and @teddymusicuk have been cooking up and this is the first of many..”

Lethal Bizzle, a fellow pioneer also defended his craft and had a message for up-and-coming artists. He took to Twitter to remind them to pay homage to the genre that paved the way for them in the industry.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but, if you’re a new signed artist please don’t diss Grime. U may be too young to understand its significance but the person that signed you, Grime helped them get the job, by doing this u will lose the culture then you’ll be on the stop clock.”

Lethal Bizzle has taken some time out from music and is making moves in the Ghanaian property industry. Last year, he pleased his longtime fans when he finally made his first two albums available on streaming platforms.

Fans can now enjoy Against All Odds and Back To Bizznizz, released in 2005 and 2007, respectively, on all DSPs. When Lethal Bizzle made the announcement, he also had a warning for other artists. “Thank you for the love on my nostalgic albums. Artist pls make sure u own your masters at some point in your life.”

Watch Dizzee Rascal and Lethal Bizzle in the classic first-ever “Grime Takeover” on #SixtyMinutesLive for MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1Xtra show.

