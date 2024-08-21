DJ Cassidy’s Roll Call + Lil Jon Cameo Steals The Show At The Democratic National Convention

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Discover how DJ Cassidy and Lil Jon took the stage at the Democratic National Convention and set the crowd on fire with their energetic performance.

DJ Cassidy and Lil Jon elevated the energy to unbelievable levels at the ongoing Democratic National Convention in Chicago following their surprise performance together.

On Tuesday (August 20), during day two of the convention, DJ Cassidy took his role as the Master of Ceremonies and crushed his post handling the Roll Call for delegates to celebrate casting their votes to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

As he cruised through the states with a smooth playlist, things took a sharp turn as Georgia’s delegates were allowed to present their votes with the help of none other than Lil Jon.

Performing a medley of his hits “Turn Down For What” and “Welcome To Atlanta,” Lil Jon and DJ Cassidy connected for an electric performance, providing an incendiary spark to the atmosphere at the DNC.

DJ Cassidy didn’t stop cutting up there between his seamless mixes and special guests.

As the Roll Call continued, he brought out a series of special guest performers representing different regions of the country.

Common also graced the stage for the Midwest, embodying the spirit of Chicago in front of an enthusiastic hometown crowd.

The Roll Call ceremony, often one of the more procedural moments of the convention, was transformed into a celebration of American culture, Hip-Hop and diversity, as DJ Cassidy’s set paid tribute to the music that has defined generations and brought people together across the country.

The energy in the room was palpable, as delegates and attendees danced along to the beats, united by the rhythms that bridged gaps between states and ideologies.

DJ Cassidy’s history of involvement with the Democratic National Convention runs deep.

He first made waves at the DNC in 2012, when he performed at President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign events, quickly becoming a favorite for his ability to merge music with the political message of hope and change.

His unique talent for blending genres and eras of music has made him a go-to DJ for political events that aim to engage and energize diverse audiences.

In 2020, Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic” series, which featured iconic artists performing their greatest hits from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, became a sensation, leading to his prominent role at that year’s virtual DNC.

Check out the post below to see the clip of their electric performance.