DJ Clark Kent, Chi Ossé & More Appear On The VH1 Docuseries ‘Growing Up Black’

(AllHipHop News)
The second edition of VH1’s original digital docuseries Growing Up Black debuted this week. For the latest installment, the show provides different perspectives from African-American men and women from New York City.
Legendary music producer DJ Clark Kent makes an appearance on Growing Up Black. Chi Ossé, NYC City Council candidate and son of Hip Hop podcast pioneer Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé, was interviewed for the program too.
Entertainers, journalists, politicians, stylists, and other individuals shared their respective stories of being raised in The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, or Staten Island. The previous episode of Growing Up Black dove into the Black experience in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The YouTube description for “What It’s Like Growing Up Black in New York City” reads:
Growing Up Black: NYC is the second chapter of a series dedicated to interviewing local natives across various cities to explore their personal experiences around systemic racism, what it is like growing up black in America, the importance of voting in local elections and their feelings/experiences around the Black Lives Matter movement today.