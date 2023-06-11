DJ Drama Allegedly Robbed In Toronto, Suspects Shout Out Drake As They Show Off Chain

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In a video circulating online, the masked suspects hold up the bling and shout out “Drizzy” as they stupidly boast about their come-up.

Several Toronto goons claim to have robbed DJ Drama of his chain while he was visiting their city. In a video circulating online, the masked suspects hold up the bling and shout out “Drizzy” as they stupidly boast about their come-up. An accompanying photo shows DJ Drama wearing the same chain that was supposedly snatched by the thieves. DJ Drama has yet to address the claim publicly.

In the clip, one of the robbers says, “That’s what you f##king get for not checking in. Shout out boy Drizzy, eh. Triple Gs, you know how we rock.”

DJ Drama Was Allegedly Robbed In Toronto For Not Checking, The Alleged Robbers Shouts Out Drake In The Process.😳 pic.twitter.com/sK6UnsaXlD — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) June 11, 2023

DJ Drama and Drake have long put their beef to rest. It started in 2015 when rumors circulated DJ Drama told Meek Mill that Drake used a ghostwriter for his guest verse on Meek Mill’s “R.I.C.O” track.

The incident pitted Drake and Meek Mill against each other. While they settled their differences publicly, it was never determined if the beef between Drake and DJ Drama was over.

But in 2022, DJ Drama and Drake appeared on a Jack Harlow project, leaving many fans confused. So, DJ Drama fired off a tweet that read: “We gotta stop this narrative lol. Me & Drake been put that to rest. Grown men s###, and beyond that Jack & Drake cultivated they own relationship. Now erybody go stream that ‘Churchill Downs’!”

Perhaps the robbers didn’t get the memo. Watch the clip up top.