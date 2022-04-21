DJ Envy Explains Why He & His Wife Share Intimate Details About Their Marriage

RaaShaun “DJ Envy” Casey is currently on a media run to promote his new book titled Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together.

DJ Envy’s wife, Gia Casey, co-wrote Real Life, Real Love. As part of the promotion for their nonfiction publication, The Casey Crew podcasters revealed deeply personal information to the public.

For example, Gia Casey admitted that she faked having orgasms during sex with DJ Envy for the first decade of their relationship. She also sparked online conversation after suggesting God gave her mother dementia as a way to force her to stay with Envy after he committed adultery.

Comedian Rip Micheals sat down with DJ Envy for Urban Eats & Treats. The first episode of the food and travel series from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Studios included Envy explaining why he and his spouse are so open about their marriage.

Urban Eats & Treats Trailer

“Me and my wife have been married twenty years. This year is our twenty-year anniversary. So many people ask, ‘How do you stay together so long?’ We’ve been together twenty-seven years, married for twenty,” DJ Envy told Rip Micheals.

The Breakfast Club co-host added, “So we decided let’s do a podcast and talk about it. But if we talk about it, we gotta be real. So we talk about the good, the bad, the ugly. We talk about everything.”

Apparently, The Casey Crew also helps DJ Envy maintain his positive mental health. The 44-year-old radio personality said, “It’s kinda like therapy for me. It gives me time to just talk about our relationship and how I feel. And my wife goes back. It’s just great. It helps a lot of couples.”

Urban Eats & Treats with Rip Micheals also features discussions with Nick Cannon, Bill Bellamy, Shaquille O’Neal, Jacquees, Tone Bell, Tamar Braxton, Deon Cole, Brandon T. Jackson, Affion Crockett, and more. All episodes of Urban Eats & Treats are available now on-demand via Peacock, PlutoTV, Roku, and Xumo.