DJ Envy And Business Partner Deny Scamming Real Estate Clients Out Of Millions

Radio personality DJ Envy was forced to come forward after his real estate business partner was accused of scamming people out of millions of dollars!

Real estate investor Cesar Pina, known for his collaborations with radio personality DJ Envy, has been accused of scamming his real estate clients.

Cesar Pina made his debut in the real estate industry in 2006. In a venture that expanded his reach, he teamed up with DJ Envy from Power 105.1 in 2018 to host a series of educational seminars across the tri-state region, focused on the mechanics of the real estate business.

His portfolio extends to the rehabilitation and resale of homes, a venture he has been involved in for over a decade.

In addition, Pina’s real estate presence is strongly felt in Paterson, New Jersey, where he reportedly holds more than 1,000 rental properties.

Pina’s role extends beyond real estate, providing guidance and advice to high-profile individuals such as Snoop Dogg, NORE, Fetty Wap, and French Montana.

Despite his accomplishments, Pina is presently under scrutiny. There are allegations against him of financial mismanagement involving his clients’ funds, casting a shadow over his otherwise notable trajectory in the real estate business.

For the last week, dozens of scorned clients have been taking to social media to blast Pina, posting so-called receipts showing how much money they have lost by investing.

One person is supposedly out of $500,000, and another man claimed he lost $1,000,000 working with Pina.

The allegations were amplified when DJ Envy’s nemesis Rick Ross reposted a video of an IG Live conversation featuring real estate investor Tony “Tony The Closer” Robinson blasting Pina for shady business dealings.

Cesar Pina, also known as “Flipping NJ,” took to social media and expressed frustration over the allegations, particularly as they have implicated DJ Envy and affected his family.

He vehemently denied the accusations and defended DJ Envy.

“It’s not a secret that my relationship with DJ Envy extends beyond the turntables and into the real estate market,” said Pina. “However, it’s critical to clarify that he was never involved in any deals, negotiations, or partnerships that have come into question.”

DJ Envy, born Raashaun Casey, is best known for his role as a host on the popular morning radio show, “The Breakfast Club.” He has also made a name for himself in the world of real estate, frequently partnering with Pina to host the educational seminars on the subject across the United States.

DJ Envy also addressed the allegations when he joined another “Tony The Closer” for a conversation on Instagram. DJ Envy defended himself and disassociated himself from the claims being levied against his business partner.

“I honestly don’t know that’s between them and whatever happened,” DJ Envy claimed. But did I say, ‘There, take this money and give it to this person or do this with this money?’ I never did. If you ever came to my seminar, I tell everybody, ‘Everybody on this stage, whether it’s credit, prepare, or it’s a conventional lender, do your homework because I don’t trust anybody.’ If you’ve been to my seminars, I say that a million times.”

He emphasized the importance of transparency, responsibility, and due diligence in all business interactions. However, he suggested he has a complex and dynamic relationship with Pina.

Envy acknowledged that some of their ventures had been successful while others had yet to be profitable. For instance, he mentioned an investment in a school project that had yet to generate a return.

Despite the controversy, DJ Envy maintains that he has not been involved in any fraudulent activities. He urged his followers to do their research before investing and not mindlessly follow public figures’ advice.

“I’m not a person that just buys because I’ve never seen I need to touch the house. I need to feel it. I need to walk through it. I need to know things on my own. So if by you putting out DJ Envy and a picture of me and Cesar saying that y’all did that, no, I didn’t scam nobody for no money. You know, I didn’t take no money,” exclaimed a visibly flustered DJ Envy.

Pina also confirmed that DJ Envy was not involved in any real estate deals and participated in the educational seminars side of the business.

“He was never given any money to do any real estate deals with me, nor has he been party to any deals, negotiations, or partnerships that I have had with investors,” said Pina.

In his statement, Pina addressed the accusers directly, challenging them to fact-check their sources and consider the motives behind their claims.

He argued that the accusations were a result of ‘clout chasing,’ whereby individuals attempt to gain popularity or fame by associating themselves with high-profile figures or controversial situations.

The allegations against Cesar Pina and DJ Envy’s response have sparked a broader conversation about the ethics of business partnerships, the responsibilities of public figures, and the importance of due diligence in investment decisions.