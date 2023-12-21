DJ Envy Not Off The Hook For Cesar Pina Scam; Threatened With Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Envy avoided criminal charges in Cesar Pina’s fraud case, but the Breakfast Club host faced potential consequences in Pina’s bankruptcy.

Breakfast Club host DJ Envy faced more legal trouble due to his business relationship with Cesar Pina, who was busted for wire fraud. According to court documents obtained by Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff, a New Jersey judge threatened Envy with arrest if he did not hand over all documents requested by a trustee in Pina’s bankruptcy case.

Judge Rosemary Gambardella ordered Envy, whose real name to Raashaun Casey, to produce copies of the documents by January 8, 2024. Pina and his wife Jennifer were given the same instructions.

“Should Cesar Pina, Jennifer Iturralde Pina and/or Raashaun Casey fail to provide full and complete responses to the requests on Schedules A, B, and C as directed in decretal paragraph one above, the Trustee shall file a notice of default with the Court, at which time the Court may convene a hearing to address appropriate sanctions against Cesar Pina, Jennifer Iturralde Pina and Raashaun Casey for contempt of this Court’s order, including, but not limited to an order for arrest to bring the parties to the United States Bankruptcy Court, District of New Jersey, 50 Walnut Street, Newark, New Jersey to appear for a Rule 2004 deposition,” Judge Gambardella wrote.

Pina’s company Whairhouse LLC filed for bankruptcy amid pressure from eight investors in August. A judge appointed a trustee to oversee Whairhouse at the behest of the investors, who said Pina used the company “to operate a real estate Ponzi scheme.” Envy’s promotion of Pina’s real estate deals allegedly convinced people to invest in Pina’s scheme, but they never saw a return on their investments.

Authorities arrested Pina for running a multimillion-dollar Ponzi-like investment fraud scheme in October. He was released on a $1 million bond.

Envy was not charged with a crime but faced intense scrutiny for his business partnership with Pina. Several parties sued Envy for his alleged role in Pina’s scam.