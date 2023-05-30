DJ Envy Says Gunplay Broke The Law By Recording Their Phone Conversation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The radio host claims prosecutors have been calling him about the situation.

What began as a back-and-forth between Rick Ross and DJ Envy over who presents the best car show became a back-and-forth between DJ Envy and Gunplay over GoFundMe campaigns and recorded phone conversations.

During his public feud with Rick Ross, The Breakfast Club‘s DJ Envy brought Ross’s longtime associate, Gunplay, into the beef. Gunplay’s family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his newborn daughter’s open heart surgery.

“We reported a story that [Gunplay] had to put a GoFundMe up because he was having some problems,” stated Envy in his radio show rant directed at Ross. “If that’s your brother, you take care of your brother.”

Gunplay then posted a video of a phone call he had with DJ Envy to his Instagram page. The conversation included Gunplay threatening to slap Envy. In response, Envy expressed his willingness to fight.

Ultimately, DJ Envy apologized to the Love & Hip Hop: Miami alumnus over the phone. However, Gunplay felt Envy took too long to make a public mea culpa, so he took the matter to social media.

Envy Criticizes Gunplay For Posting Their Private Conversation

This morning, Envy addressed the situation with Gunplay. The veteran Hip Hop deejay said he was out of the country over the last week so he was not able to give an apology on the air yet.

DJ Envy also talked about Gunplay recording their private phone conversation. According to the son of an ex-police officer, Gunplay broke Florida law by sharing their recorded discussion with the world.

“When you record a phone call, I felt like that was chasing something else,” complained Envy. He added, “It is against the law to record somebody’s phone conversation and not tell them. That’s against the law.”

DJ Envy continued, “Florida is where this happened. Under Florida statute 934.03, secretly audio recording of another individual is a third-degree felony offense, punishable up to five years in prison and a fine.”

In addition, DJ Envy claimed district attorneys in Florida have contacted him about Gunplay’s Instagram post. He also criticized Gunplay for making the recording in the first place, saying that action is “not a man thing.”