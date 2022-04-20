DJ Kay Slay Memorial To Be Held At Apollo Theater

The historic Apollo Theater will host a public memorial service for DJ Kay Slay, who passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

A public memorial service for DJ Kay Slay will be held at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sunday (April 24).

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. local time and concludes at noon. A car procession with a horse and carriage march down 125th street will also take place before heading to East Harlem.

Kay Slay, whose real name was Keith Grayson, passed away on Sunday (April 17). He died following a four-month battle with COVID-19.

The Hip Hop legend made an impact in multiple eras, starting with his days as a graffiti artist who appeared in the acclaimed documentary Style Wars. He later became a prominent DJ who left his mark on the mixtape scene and radio.

“Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” his family said in a statement. “A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Kay Slay was 55. He’s survived by his mother Sheila Grayson.