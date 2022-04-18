After the tragic death of DJ Kay Slay, many of Hip-Hop’s most notable influencers have come out to share their condolences.

Family, friends, colleagues, artists, and fans took to social media to salute the “Drama King” who died of complications from Covid-19 after a four-month battle.

Tributes have been popping up from different generations, regions, races, and creeds.

50 Cent posted an image of him and the DJ dapping it up on a couch that said, “I will never forget rapping in Kay Slay’s kitchen when I was trying to get on. He was the to-go-to guy.” Next to it, the Queens native, who is usually never short on words said, “Rest In Peace K slay God bless you.”

In the comment section Uncle Murda and Fat Joe dropped emojis to express their heartfelt prayers. However, for Fat Joe, there was far more to say than leaving a “red heart.”

On his IG he wrote, “Dezzy Dez aka Kay Slay aka The Black Fat Joe love you my brother. You put on for the culture kept me on your tapes when I was cold always lead from your heart. I was praying hard for you I knew you’d make it I check almost every day I had soooooo many stories to tell you since you been at the hospital.”

“My brothers we lost a General today a Pilar of our community we will hold this man in the highest regards for he is an icon when it comes to this culture RIP SLAY we love you we’ll keep your name alive as long as

I’m here GOD BLESS Harlem east side stand the f### up,” Fat Joe said.

California O.G. and manager Wack 100 said Kay Slay was the man he called his “big brother, friend, business partner & mentor.” They had “decades of friendship” in pocket, and that he was a “major contribution” to his “growth and networking.

“I didn’t lose you,” the controversial Clubhouse moderator wrote. “Bro, you told me you’d always be with me. I’ve gained a spiritual advisor.”

Grand Hustle owner T.I. said, “Rest Easy Big Dog!!! A true pioneer & architect of the culture👑👑👑👑 The 1st DJ in NY to let me freestyle on his mixtape & welcome me to the city. Glad we had a chance to chop it up & kick it over the phone again last December. Was always honored to spit for you. Love & Respect King. @djkayslay 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊”

The most touching tribute came from rapper Killer Mike, who captioned, “God Bless Our Dead. God protect our living! May Allah be Pleased with U @djkayslay. I truly loved and respected u and let u know it. From dropping freestyles in that small spot u had in the hood 20 yrs ago to watching u stand on studio tables dropping more rhymes at your request till last December sending a verse u asked for.”

“U were a brother and ally to Southern emcees and being of the culture and from the Mecca of Hip Hop, u served as an ambassador that took goodwill for the culture everywhere u went. U were a warrior and diplomat all in one. U took no s### and gave respect. U helped me become even more in love with this thing called Hip Hop. I am thankful to God to have known u. Love and Respect. Rest Well,” Killer Mike said.

As the day goes on, more people will send their condolences. For now, DJ Kay Slay’s family thanked everyone for the support and asked for privacy as they grieve the 55-year-old rap pioneer.

“Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations,” the Grayson family said in a statement. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”