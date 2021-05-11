DJ Khaled And Megan Fox Planning Showdown On Fortnite

DJ Khaled and Megan Fox are planning to battle it out in a celebrity game of Fortnite!

DJ Khaled and Megan Fox will battle it out in a virtual Fortnite match on Wednesday (May 12th).

The event will be the first in a string of Celebrity Gaming Showdowns as part of a partnership with LG Electronics USA’s OLED TVs.

Both DJ Khaled and Megan Fox will have some help during the 90-minute match – Khaled will be coached by Justin ‘FearItSelf’ Kats, while Megan will be aided by Wilton ‘Zews’ Prado.

“Only on OLED is the only place you’ll find a gaming event like this. It brings together the moments people love – gaming, sports, movies – all in one place,” DJ Khaled said in a statement.

“I’ve spent a lot of hours gaming over the years but playing on LG OLED is like an entirely new experience,” Megan added. “When I was asked to join the Only on OLED gaming showdown against DJ Khaled there was no way I was going to pass up the opportunity.”

Tune in to Khaled and Megan’s match on professional esports team Evil Geniuses’ Twitch channel.