Super producer DJ Khaled is jumping in the weed game with the hopes of developing products with the BLESSWELL brand that will use CBD in their men’s grooming products.

As the cannabis industry balloons, particularly in the dawn of the plant’s de-schedulization, more rappers are getting into the industry as business owners.

And we are sure … there may be some recreational use happening also.

The GRAMMY award-winner wants people to not only think about getting high when they are talking about the cannabis industry but “wellness” and personal upkeep.

This is why he teamed up with the Endexx Corporation, one of the nation’s leading CBD producers and manufacturers, to develop a “master barber approved, top shelf, everyday grooming collection.”

He took to social media to share with his fans.

“Put Your Game Face On! @Blesswellco is on sale now! Live Well. Love Well. BLESSWELL. Link in bio.”

What’s that he got? Another one!

Surely, BLESSWELL, the brand that they have developed will be a hit. The collection has all the things natural folk like to hear. First of all the collection is sustainably sourced and features “100% U.S. grown and processed hemp products.”

The natural solutions product promises to make one’s skin and hair glow.

The following are his debut products: Blue Charcoal Face Mask ($23), Conditioning Beard Oil ($26), Daily Moisturizer ($20), Facial Cleaning Scrub ($20), Lathering Body Wash ($15), and Ultimate Shave Cream ($19).

“Aside from love and family, health and wellness are our greatest blessings. That’s the key,” said DJ Khaled. “Reflecting on my quest to a better mind and body, I found my daily habits to have the most impact on my overall outlook of life. I created BLESSWELL to provide men with an at-home CBD grooming solution that allows them to put their game face on, build their confidence and get their mind in the right zone.”

As an added bonus, the entertainer has curated a three-part guided meditation series centered on his personal and corporate mantra “Live Well, Love Well, and BLESSWELL” that he will personally voice.

This series will be on all of the major streaming platforms and as a gift with a purchase from the BLESSWELL website.