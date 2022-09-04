DJ Khaled Wants To Get Britney Spears On A Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled revealed he wants to make an epic track with pop superstar Britney Spears, who was recently released from a conservatorship. Read more!

DJ Khaled is ready to make music with Britney Spears.

The hip-hop mogul has a long history of collaborating with various stars, having teamed up with Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Drake, and Justin Bieber, among many others.

Following the success of Britney and Elton John’s new song “Hold Me Closer,” which dropped last month, Khaled was asked by a reporter at Extra whether he would be open to working with either superstar.

“To answer your question, of course, I would. I am ready!” he exclaimed. “I would collaborate with anyone that’s representing the love of the music… Collaborating is a beautiful thing. It is important that we come together and make great songs.”

DJ Khaled [recently released his thirteenth studio album God Did.(https://allhiphop.com/news/dj-khaled-releases-five-new-music-videos-from-god-did-album/) The titular track features appearances from John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Jay-Z, who praised the new album.

“I played Jay-Z my album. He said it was my best album and I was blessed for him to get on a record that I produced, called ‘God Did,'” the 46-year-old smiled. “It feels amazing because this is my 13th album, and to name my thirteenth album God Did and to make my best album on my 13th album, that’s a blessing. I am just grateful.”