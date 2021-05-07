DJ Khaled Debuts Two New Music Videos ft. Lil Baby, Migos, H.E.R. & Lil Durk

DJ Khaled just dropped a pair of brand new videos featuring some of the top talents in the hip-hop and R&B genres. Take a look.

DJ Khaled has been hard at work promoting his chart-topping album Khaled Khaled.

All last week, Khaled was active on his Instagram teasing videos for two of the biggest singles on the album featuring a bunch of A-list artists.

Today (May 6th) the We The Best mogul unleashed not one, but two videos off of Khaled Khaled.

DJ Khaled just released the visuals for his latest singles “Every Chance I Get” featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk and “We Going Crazy” featuring H.E.R and Migos.

Both videos were directed and edited by Joseph Kahn.

The “Every Chance I Get” video emphasizes gritty cinematic scenes with pyrotechnics in an urban environment.

“We Going Crazy” spotlights a “stranded island” concept with H.E.R, MIGOS, and DJ Khaled, filmed on location in Jamaica.

Khaled and Co-Executive Producers (his sons) Asahd Tuck Khaled and Aalam Tuck Khaled assembled a downright unbelievable tracklisting.

The album also boasts soon-to-be fan favorites “Just Be” [feat. Justin Timberlake], “We Going Crazy” [feat. H.E.R. & Migos], “I Did It” [feat. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby], and “Let It Go” [feat. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage], among others.

Not to mention, it includes the double-platinum “POPSTAR” [feat. Drake] and platinum “GREECE” [feat. Drake].