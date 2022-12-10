DJ Khaled Ends Up In Tears Visiting Saudi Arabia With Mike Tyson

The “GOD DID” producer got visibly emotional when he saw the Ka’bah for the first time.

DJ Khaled and famed boxer Mike Tyson took a recent trip to Saudi Arabia, where they visited the city of Makkah. On Friday (December 9), the GOD DID producer shared an Instagram video of himself crying when he saw the Ka’bah for the first time. [Editor’s Note: The Ka’bah is a small stone building in the court of the Great Mosque at Mecca that contains a sacred black stone and is the goal of Islamic pilgrimage and the point toward which Muslims turn in praying.]

“The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy,” he wrote in the caption. “My whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH. I prayed for the world for more love, more life, more peace, more joy, more happiness, more health and protection for all of us! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It’s so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here. GOD DID !!!!!!! Bless up my brother @miketyson.”

DJ Khaled also made a stop in the capital city of Riyadh, where he performed music from his latest album, GOD DID. He addressed the event in another Instagram clip with the caption: “Saudi Arabia. Riyadh thank you for having me SONG OF THE YEAR ! GOD DID! OH YES HE DID ! When I rise up in morning I’ll post more of the love that you showed me and my friends very very grateful for the love tears of joy ! @wethebestmusic @rocnation ! Thank u @mdlbeast @mdlbeast.soundstorm @richforever.”

DJ Khaled spoke briefly about his deep Muslim faith during a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “It would take me 40 years to tell you everything I pray about because I pray almost every second of the day. It’s the way I was brought up, and it keeps a shield around me.”

As for Tyson, the undisputed heavyweight champ reportedly converted to Islam in 1992 after spending time in prison. He has made several pilgrimages to Mecca throughout the years. He tweeted as far back as 2010, “I just left the Holy City of Mecca where I was blessed to have been able to make Umrah.”

The photos from DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson’s trip have gone viral on social media. In fact, Khaled became a trending Twitter topic on Saturday (December 10).