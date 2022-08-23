DJ Khaled Explains Why He’s Crying On ‘God Did’ Album Cover

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled’s new album ‘God Did’ is scheduled to drop on August 26. Jay-Z is expected to appear on the project.

DJ Khaled unveiled the cover art for his God Did album on Monday (August 22).

The album cover shows DJ Khaled shedding a tear. He revealed why he’s crying in the photo in a message posted on Instagram.

“GOD DID OFFICIAL ALBUM COVER!” he wrote. “The tear represents tears of joy from God’s blessings. GOD, I LOVE U SO MUCH! “

He continued, “Been prayed on my downfall by many men, oh lord I thank you for not giving in. Thank you god for blessing my family, my friends and my fans. When nobody believed, YOU DID! I praise you daily. We’re here to do GODS WORK!!”

DJ Khaled’s God Did is scheduled to be released on Friday (August 26). The LP includes the Drake and Lil Baby-assisted single “Staying Alive,” which dropped earlier this month. Jay-Z is also expected to appear on the album.

A tracklist for God Did hasn’t been revealed as of Monday. An Apple Music listing for DJ Khaled’s upcoming LP confirms it features 18 songs.

God Did serves as the follow-up to last year’s Khaled Khaled album. Khaled Khaled became DJ Khaled’s third album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

View the God Did cover art below.