DJ Khaled Goes Viral Over Stacked Ice Cream Freezer But Fans Slam His Silence On Gaza Crisis 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled is being called out over his continued silence on the ongoing crisis in Gaza despite his Palestinian heritage.

DJ Khaled is catching heat online over his silence over the ongoing crisis in Gaza after going viral with a video showing off a freezer stacked to the brim with ice cream.

On Tuesday (July 30), a clip circulated online of the producer and his son choosing a treat. Khaled calls his son, Asahd, to the freezer before asking which ice cream he should select. He eventually picks an Oreo Cookie popsicle from the shelves full of frozen treats.

The video gained major traction, with one post amassing over 12 million views. While many online gaped at the size of the freezer and the amount of ice cream in it, others called him out for ignoring the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine despite his Palestinian roots.

“Whilst his people are literally starving to death he posts this video of his fridge full of ice cream and chocolate,” one person wrote. “He’s not put out 1 video, speaking and showing support and solidarity with his own people. DJ Khaled is a disgrace!”

Whilst his people are literally starving to death he posts this video of his fridge full of ice cream and chocolate.



He’s not put out 1 video, speaking and showing support and solidarity with his own people.



DJ Khaled is a disgrace!



pic.twitter.com/fMXstbEeDE — JonnyUtd (@Fx1Jonny) July 31, 2024

“DJ Khaled is an embarrassment to Arabs all over,” another user replied. “To see your people get slaughtered everyday and not say a word or help is ridiculous.”

DJ Khaled is an embarrassment to Arabs all over. To see your people get slaughtered everyday and not say a word or help is ridiculous. https://t.co/91d7OeFHEg — Myron Gaines (@unplugfitX) July 31, 2024

A third person added, “A reminder that DJ Khaled, an entertainer with direct Palestinian heritage has yet to say a single word about the war, and incessant bombing happening in a country his parents are from and where he still has family members.”

A reminder that DJ Khaled, an entertainer with direct Palestinian heritage has yet to say a single word about the war, and incessant bombing happening in a country his parents are from and where he still has family members. https://t.co/NrlEp1uHTC — MOTHER OF ALL MOTHERS. (@francemothers) July 30, 2024

It’s not the first time DJ Khaled has faced backlash over the conflict in Gaza. Earlier this year D.L. Hughley blasted the “God Did” hitmaker for not speaking out about the crisis.

“To me you have gone from DJ Khaled to DJ Callous,” Hughley declared. “You cannot be so oblivious that you forget that the images that you are portraying have an equal and opposite effect. And what it tells people is that if somebody that looks like them doesn’t care why should you.”