DJ Khaled Partners With eMed For Multimillion-Dollar PSA Campaign

Digital health company eMed has enlisted the help of DJ Khaled for a PSA campaign about access to rapid tests and therapeutics.

DJ Khaled has teamed up with eMed for a new PSA campaign.

The Epic Records artist shared information about eMed’s rapid testing amid spikes in COVID-19 cases on Thursday (January 6). DJ Khaled’s message was part of a multimillion-dollar campaign that will run through the first half of 2022.

“If you’re looking for rapid tests right now like I know a lot of people are, let me put you on to @emedverified,” DJ Khaled wrote alongside an Instagram video. “They’re changing the game with verified at-home testing you can trust and will deliver tests to your door for you. Head to eMed.com to learn more.”

DJ Khaled is just one of the celebrities involved in eMed’s PSAs. The company will reveal the name of a Hollywood A-lister who’s leading the campaign in the coming weeks.

“We believe that when people don’t feel well, they should be able to take an accurate test at home, receive verified and validated results and get rapid access to the right treatment as soon as possible,” eMed’s CEO and co-founder Dr. Patrice Harris said in a press release. “I’m particularly excited about our upcoming campaign, as we know too well that the message is as important as the messenger. We need to cut through the noise and help Americans understand the options they have at hand to stay safe, healthy and productive.”

Find out more about eMed’s digital point-of-care platform here.