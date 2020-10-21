DJ Khaled Says The First One Isn’t A Podcast “It’s A Feeling”

(AllHipHop News)
DJ Khaled has lined up an all-star guest list for his The First One podcast, insisting it’s “greatness only” when it comes to the star’s new show.
Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Rick Ross, and Kelly Rowland are among the stars taking part in Khaled’s new series, produced in association with Amazon Music.
The First One features “icons and great artists” who are either close to or have previously worked with the star.
“We have Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Rick Ross, (Fat) Joe, Kelly Rowland,” he told Billboard. “Tonight we’re doing T.I. We got Bon Jovi. I just got the text right now.
“We got Nas locked in, but I also have some ones that I’m not even going to say that’s already done that I told the team don’t even put it on a trailer or even on a caption.”
Explaining the premise of the series, he continued: “It’s not a regular podcast, I would say because it’s a feeling. I could predict what’s going to happen every conversation. I can tell you this: We’re talking about greatness only. Just greatness.
“Most of the calls, I try to call personally because it means that much to me,” he added. “Most of these icons and great artists that I’m talking to are really my friends or I really worked with them.
“We really have history together and they know that they can trust me to talk about greatness and not waste their time,” explained the Wild Thoughts hitmaker.
He added: “In this time in the world with what’s going on right now, and at anytime, I’ve always promoted love. I’ve always promoted unity. I’ve always wanted to bring the light, especially when it’s hard and dark times. We all need to do this so we have the same greatness.”
The first episode of DJ Khaled Presents: The First One featuring Lil Wayne is available now.