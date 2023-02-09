DJ Khaled Returns To Def Jam With New Executive Role At Universal Music Group

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled left Sony Music’s Epic Records for UMG’s Def Jam Recordings, returning to a label he once worked for as an A&R.

DJ Khaled signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings and secured a new job as Universal Music Group’s Global Creative Consultant.

The We the Best boss and UMG announced the partnership on Thursday (February 9). DJ Khaled made the move to Def Jam after a multi-year stint at Epic Records.

“This new chapter marks a special time for me,” he said in a press release. “The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to [UMG’s chairman and CEO] Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey.”

He added, “Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only partner, but to come back home to Def Jam … Def Jam is the culture and together we will make history yet once again.”

Earlier in his career, DJ Khaled served as an A&R for Def Jam. His return reunites him with the label’s executive vice president LaTrice Burnette, who worked with him at Epic Records.

“DJ Khaled has been a dear friend and close collaborator of mine for over a decade,” Burnette said. “Throughout our years together at Epic, Khaled and I developed a special working bond and broke barriers through a united vision, focused partnership and hard work. I have a tremendous respect for Khaled’s artistry, creativity, work ethic, marketing savvy, and boundless positive energy. I’m thrilled to welcome him back home to Def Jam, and can’t wait to see what we cook up next.”

Last year, DJ Khaled wrapped up his run at Epic Records with the release of his God Did album. His We the Best imprint will now operate through Def Jam, which is led by chairman and CEO Tunji Balogun.