The hitmaking producer has revealed his new album “Khaled Khaled” will drop this Friday.

DJ Khaled will release his 12th album Khaled Khaled on Friday (April 30th).

The star took to Twitter to confirm the long-awaited collection will drop by the end of the week via We the Best Music, Epic and Roc Nation.

“ALBUM 100% DONE! ITS TIME,” penned the star, along with the cover art for the record. “I TOLD MY TEAM LETS PUSH THE BUTTON!”

He added, “This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT.”

The album was executive produced by Asahd and Aalam Khaled, the musician’s kids, and the duo also appear on the album cover alongside their dad.

Jay-Z, Nas, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Justin Timberlake are among the artists who have contributed to the LP.

“I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you…I’m going make one more call for last min magic,” DJ Khaled said revealing a last-minute surprise collaboration which will be announced for the album today.

Khaled Khaled comes two years after his last album, Father of Asahd, which dropped in 2019.

Check out the tracklist: