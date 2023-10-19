DJ Kool Herc To Host Hip-Hop 50 Jam In Jamaica With Sister Cindy Campbell

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The legend says he is inviting all the big names to come out, saying it is going to be “huge.”

DJ Kool Herc and his sister, Cindy Campbell, are heading back to their homeland of Jamaica for a special event honoring 50 years of Hip-Hop. Per Loop News. the siblings are hosting a jam on December 29 and 30 at Plantation Cove in St Ann. The two have asked some of the most prominent figures in Hip-Hop and reggae/dancehall to attend.

“We are inviting the very best, both past and present, from the realms of Hip-Hop and Jamaican music,” Herc said. “We are immensely proud of our Jamaican heritage and want the world to share in our pride.”

Herc and Campbell’s collective goal is to not only commemorate the 50th anniversary but also use it as a way to show respect to its Jamaican roots. The event follows Kool Herc’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 3.

Over the years, Herc has received the prestigious Order of Distinction Commander Class (CD) from the Jamaican Government in recognition of his contributions to the culture.

Herc and Campbell hosted a “Back To School Jam” on August, 11, 1973 at 1520 Sedgwick Ave. in the Bronx, which many consider the birthplace of Hip-Hop.