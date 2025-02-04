DJ Mustard & HEINZ Remix Sauce Game With Limited Edition Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mustard just made Black History with his new deal with condiment giant HEINZ.

When Kendrick Lamar fans hear “MUSTAAAAAAAAAARRRD,” they know what time it is.

But this time, it’s not just about beats, it’s about eats. Recent Grammy Award-winning producer Mustard has joined forces with HEINZ, creating a limited edition condiment collaboration called the Mustard x Mustard.

Iniitally announced at the Grammys, Mustard gets a new job as the Chief Mustard Officer, marking the first time HEINZ has ever co-created a new mustard flavor in the U.S. On top of that, it’s the fire new mustard flavor in nearly a decade. Expect exclusive recipes, events and a product personally “mixed” by the famous producer

“This collab coming to life is a big deal and something that has been decades in the making for me,” Mustard said in a statement. “Everyone knows me for my beats and sound, but what they don’t know is that cooking and grilling is a huge part of my life. I’m on the grill every chance I get. I’ve been using HEINZ since I was a kid, so partnering with them is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Mustard is more than his recent work with Kendrick Lamar, as he has helped shape modern Hip-Hop and R&B. He has long had a diamond-encrusted HEINZ Mustard chain and fans have been calling for this collab for months.

The announcement debuted with a slick short film, remixing the viral “MUSTAAAAAAAAAARRRD” soundbite into a HEINZ ketchup commercial.

Todd Kaplan, North American Chief Marketing Officer for Kraft Heinz, expressed his excitement about the partnership.

“Much like HEINZ, Mustard is someone who goes all in when he creates something to put out into the world,” Kaplan said. “He has been a fan of the brand for years, so it was only a matter of time before Mustard met his perfect match with HEINZ. It’s been great to collaborate with him on so many levels, as this partnership will manifest in an amazing new sauce remix that we know our collective fans will love.”

Beyond just a product drop, Mustard’s new role as Chief Mustard Officer means fans can expect pop-up events, recipe remixes, and culinary surprises throughout 2025. For more, fans can sign up at www.MustardxMustard.com. With a first name, Dijon, the new partnership takes on an entirely new meaning.