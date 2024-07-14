DJ Quik Says He Predicted Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Just 24 Hours Prior

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Quik wasn’t the least bit surprised that someone tried to take out former president Donald Trump. On Saturday (July 13), shortly after a 20-year-old gunman reportedly attempted to assassinate Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, the gangsta rap legend hopped on Instagram to let his fans know he saw this coming.

“What can I say?” he said in the since-deleted post. “I predicted this yesterday. I predicted this. I knew it. I felt it in my spirit. Something finna go down. Weird. It was going to be political, too. And that happened. That’s what I was talking about on my Story. I’m batting a thousand with my muthafuckin’ predictions. I’m psychic. I’m clairvoyant. I got that thing. My mama was a gypsy and she was fine.

“I know everything. I’m different y’all. I’m not these regular n#####. I’m hard. I’m fly. I know. I’m everything. I’m that guy. DJ Quik for president, how bout that? I know everything. I know when the towers were gonna fall. … I felt this yesterday. You can’t f### with me. I know what I know. I’m a genius.”

DJ Quik reacts to President Donald Trump getting shot! pic.twitter.com/27HJXjqz6q — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump was giving a speech at a rally in Butler. Held in a packed outdoor venue, the event erupted into chaos as Trump addressed his ardent supporters. Security personnel and Secret Service agents quickly intervened, evacuating Trump from the stage and transporting him to a nearby hospital—but not before he managed to throw his fist in the air and shout “fight, fight, fight.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) soon identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, is suspected of attempting to kill Trump. Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump was speaking. The FBI said it was working to determine a motive for the attack. One rally attendee died and two other spectators were critically injured. Trump was shot in the ear and said he’s “fine.”