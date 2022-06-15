DJ Quik’s Son Pleads Not Guilty To Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Quik’s son David Blake Jr. is accused of killing a 33-year-old man named Julio Cardoza in Downey, California.

DJ Quik’s son David Blake Jr. pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Tuesday (June 14).

Prosecutors accuse Blake Jr. of killing Julio Cardoza on May 25. DJ Quik’s 27-year-old son allegedly shot the victim in Downey, California.

Blake Jr. allegedly got into an altercation with Cardoza that led to gunfire. Authorities say DJ Quik’s son shot the 33-year-old victim from a car and drove away from the scene.

Cardoza suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a local hospital.

Blake Jr. was arrested on May 26. He’s being held on a $2 million bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 27.

DJ Quik’s son isn’t the first member of his family to be accused of murder. The West Coast legend’s daughter Davieanna Blake faced a murder charge in connection to the death of her 2-year-old son in 2013.

Her boyfriend Darnell Alvarez, who was the father of her child, beat DJ Quik’s grandson for wetting the bed. The child died after suffering a lacerated liver, internal bleeding and other signs of severe trauma.

Blake and Alvarez were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and first-degree murder. Blake told police she didn’t stop Alvarez from beating their child out of fear of making him more upset.