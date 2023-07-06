DJ Scheme Reacts To Juice WRLD Song Leaking Early

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The beatmaker addresses fans of the “Lucid Dreams” hitmaker.

It appears an unreleased song by the late Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins sprung a leak. Music producer DJ Scheme took to Twitter to address the tentatively titled “Biscotti In The Air” arriving on the internet early.

“Biscotti leaked I guess how is it guys,” tweeted DJ Scheme about the Juice WRLD track. Surprisingly, Scheme did not publicly express anger or frustration over the unsanctioned release.

The South Florida-bred beatmaker added, “I never seen anyone’s fans really go crazy for leaks like Juices… It’s such a beautiful thing [because] I know the love for these songs comes from [your] hearts 🖤 LLJW.”

DJ Scheme went on to show more appreciation to Juice WRLD’s supporters. He wrote, “Thank you guys for keeping him alive. Things like this bring me back to when we were all together. 🖤 I love you all. 999.”

The Safe House album co-creator also concluded on a positive note. “F### crying [about] these leaks. We should celebrate it… shows how bad it needs to really touch the Wrld 🖤.”

DJ Scheme produced “Conversations” off the posthumous Juice WRLD album Legends Never Die from 2020. In addition, Scheme’s 2021 Family album featured Juice on the opening track called “Buck 50.”

Juice WRLD died on December 8, 2019, from apparent oxycodone and codeine intoxication. Prior to his passing, the Illinois-raised rhymer dropped the Goodbye & Good Riddance and Death Race for Love studio LPs.

Biscotti leaked I guess how is it guys — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) July 6, 2023

I never seen anyones fans really go crazy for leaks like Juices.. Its such a beautiful thing bc I know the love for these songs come from ur hearts 🖤 LLJW — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) July 6, 2023

Thank you guys for keeping him alive things like This bring me back to when we were all together 🖤 I love you all 999 — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) July 6, 2023