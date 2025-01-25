DJ Unk—Best Known For His 2006 Hit “Walk It Out”—Dies At 43

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Anthony Platt—better known by his stage name DJ Unk—has died. On Friday (January 24), Platt’s wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, confirmed his death via Facebook.

“Please respect me and my family,” she wrote. “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

The Atlanta artist, who was just 43 at the time of his death hailed from Atlanta, Georgia. He was best known for his contributions to the Southern Hip-Hop and snap music scenes during the mid-2000s. He gained widespread fame with his 2006 breakout hit, “Walk It Out,” an anthem that eventually became a dance-floor staple.

The single, from his 2006 debut, Beat’n Down Yo Block!, showcased Unk’s knack for creating infectious hooks and danceable beats. The song’s success propelled him to national prominence, earning chart-topping spots and several remixes featuring artists like André 3000, Jim Jones and Big Boi.

Unk’s follow-up single, “2 Step,” further cemented his reputation after it became another hit that same year. Although DJ Unk’s popularity peaked in the 2000s, his influence on dance music and club culture remains evident. His tracks helped define the snap music era, a sub-genre characterized by its minimalist beats and energetic rhythms.

Beyond music, Unk continued engaging with his community, performing live and using his platform to promote positivity. He also faced health challenges in the early 2010s, including a heart attack, which he overcame and later credited as a turning point in his life. As a result of the cardiac event, he gave up weed and alcohol.

Unk’s legacy lies not only in his contributions to the rap scene but also in his ability to create music that brought people together on the dance floor, inspiring countless DJs and artists in the process.

A representative from his former label Big Oomp Records also confirmed the news on social media.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk,’” a statement read. “DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed. AllHipHop sends our condolences to his family.