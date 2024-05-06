DJ Vlad Gets Trashed For Seeking To Get Princeton Professor Fired

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Vlad, owner of VladTV, weighed in on the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef and ended up in a beef with a Black Princeton professor.

DJ Vlad is presently trending on social media because he threated to get a Princeton University professor fired for comments she made on X (Twitter).

The interviewer and business man, real name Vladimir Lyubovny, issued a veiled threat to a Black Ivy League professor over her critique of his take on the Kendrick versus Drake feud.

It all started on Saturday (May 4) following Kendrick’s consecutive responses to Drake in their ongoing beef. Vlad, on the social media, remarked Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” needed a better mix. “It takes away from the song,” he said.

Morgan Jenkins, a New York Times bestselling author and member of the faculty at Princeton University, replied stating the Kendrick/Drake feud was “a BLACK FOLK AFFAIR.”

“Wait, so a professor at @Princeton is telling me that a white person shouldn’t be allowed to voice their opinion about Hip-Hop? Is that how you interact with your students?” he said. Jerkins clarified, expressing that his input was unnecessary in a dialogue meant for Black voices.

Then, Vlad seemingly threatened Jenkins, hinting he would attempt to get her fired from her post at Princeton University.

Vlad mentioned the notion of including the incident on her “permanent record,” whatever that means.

Social media has since erupted with commentary, with many condemning Vlad’s actions as an overstep.

Comedian Kevin Fredericks, aka KevOnStage, also had said, “Vlad is whack for a myriad of reasons, but in this you can tell he saw a Black woman and a predominantly white university and tried to use his whiteness against her. DISGUSTING.”

Similarl, activist Phil Moreland said, “Take your power back and unsubscribe, unfollow and unattach yourself from #VLADTV@adam22 and all the other POSERS who are NOT FROM THE CULTURE!!!! We Hunting VULTURES all Summer Hoe!!!”

Vlad after hearing “Not Like Us”. pic.twitter.com/FWRBpB8CQX — Kevín (@KevOnStage) May 5, 2024

Can I keep it 100 with y'all?



Vlad is OUR fault.



ALL these culture vultures are our fault.



None of these people would get anywhere without the co-signs of Black industry and cultural players with no vision beyond their own pockets.



I ain't forgot how so many well connected… — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) May 5, 2024

Me watching DJ VLAD get collectively whacked by Black Twitter for extreme use of culture vulture practices. It’s that yt audacity that gets them eaten up every time. pic.twitter.com/JCZK0m0jcN — THE SOCIAL BIBLE 📖 (@alexactivated) May 5, 2024

And while y’all getting Vlad outta here take the other culture vulture too: pic.twitter.com/CNzsz3jKHp — TOS TATY/OPPIANA♡ (@Therealkorean_) May 5, 2024

If you’re Black and you’re defending DJ Vlad, you are garbage. — GEESE HOWARD (@Yamscasino) May 5, 2024